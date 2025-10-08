Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MCD Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on McDonald's.

Looking at options history for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $110,400 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $446,400.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $335.0 for McDonald's, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for McDonald's options trades today is 406.71 with a total volume of 383.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for McDonald's's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $335.0 over the last 30 days.

McDonald's Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $32.2 $31.5 $31.5 $290.00 $315.0K 1.1K 200 MCD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $149.05 $145.15 $147.0 $150.00 $44.1K 0 3 MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $2.14 $1.99 $2.1 $240.00 $42.0K 166 200 MCD PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $10.5 $10.3 $10.3 $300.00 $41.2K 834 75 MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $32.35 $30.3 $30.3 $265.00 $30.3K 1 10

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2024 system sales of $131 billion across more than 43,000 stores and 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns roughly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

Current Position of McDonald's

Trading volume stands at 898,624, with MCD's price up by 0.12%, positioned at $296.67.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On McDonald's

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $381.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on McDonald's with a target price of $381.

