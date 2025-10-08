Lyft Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LYFT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Lyft.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $107,000, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $546,149.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $25.0 for Lyft during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lyft's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lyft's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Lyft Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.2 $2.16 $2.2 $21.00 $207.4K 2.2K 21 LYFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.18 $2.14 $2.14 $20.00 $107.0K 3.7K 0 LYFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $17.25 $16.35 $16.89 $5.00 $101.3K 178 60 LYFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.55 $6.4 $6.45 $20.00 $99.9K 8.6K 172 LYFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.9 $8.8 $8.8 $15.00 $43.1K 22.4K 101

About Lyft

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the US and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013 and public since 2019, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

In light of the recent options history for Lyft, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Lyft's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,000,971, the price of LYFT is down by -1.79%, reaching $20.8.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Lyft

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $24.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on Lyft with a target price of $22. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Lyft, targeting a price of $20. * An analyst from Mizuho downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $24. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $30. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $26.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lyft options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.