Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PANW

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PANW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Palo Alto Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $55,750, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,135,738.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $250.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Palo Alto Networks's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Palo Alto Networks's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $250.0, over the past month.

Palo Alto Networks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.5 $10.45 $10.45 $230.00 $297.8K 13.3K 1.2K PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $6.2 $5.95 $6.0 $230.00 $180.0K 2.2K 23 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.7 $10.45 $10.63 $230.00 $121.1K 13.3K 1.8K PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.7 $10.6 $10.63 $230.00 $91.4K 13.3K 1.7K PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.75 $10.3 $10.3 $230.00 $65.9K 13.3K 806

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palo Alto Networks, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Palo Alto Networks

Trading volume stands at 454,990, with PANW's price up by 0.69%, positioned at $212.49.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $235.0.

* An analyst from Tigress Financial downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $245. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, maintaining a target price of $225.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.