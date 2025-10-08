A Closer Look at Palantir Technologies's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PLTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Palantir Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $118,157, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $989,553.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $190.0 for Palantir Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Palantir Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Palantir Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $190.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $5.65 $5.6 $5.65 $180.00 $561.8K 8.2K 998 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.1 $185.00 $125.2K 18.2K 615 PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $1.11 $1.01 $1.11 $190.00 $75.1K 24.6K 732 PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $27.85 $26.5 $26.89 $185.00 $53.7K 2.9K 0 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $1.72 $1.5 $1.72 $187.50 $52.4K 11.7K 310

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

In light of the recent options history for Palantir Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Palantir Technologies

With a volume of 4,958,750, the price of PLTR is down -0.07% at $182.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Palantir Technologies

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $215.0.

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Palantir Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.