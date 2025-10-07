Behind the Scenes of LightPath Technologies's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on LightPath Technologies. Our analysis of options history for LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 75% of traders were bullish, while 12% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $189,729, and 3 were calls, valued at $85,340.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $10.0 for LightPath Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for LightPath Technologies options trades today is 1448.25 with a total volume of 14,269.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for LightPath Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $10.0 over the last 30 days.

LightPath Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LPTH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.7 $0.55 $0.55 $7.50 $62.9K 2.0K 28 LPTH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.85 $0.5 $0.5 $7.50 $37.5K 2.0K 2.9K LPTH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.75 $0.5 $0.5 $7.50 $33.5K 2.0K 3.7K LPTH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $1.6 $1.5 $1.5 $7.50 $30.0K 1.8K 270 LPTH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.85 $0.55 $0.55 $7.50 $29.4K 2.0K 1.8K

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, and integrates proprietary optical components and assemblies. It develops optical solutions for traditional optics and communications markets. The company's products include precision molded optics and infrared products, serving markets such as distribution, laser, industrial, instrumentation, telecommunications, and defense. Its products are categorized as infrared components, visible components, assemblies and modules, and engineering services. G5 Infrared's revenue mainly comes from infrared components and assemblies.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding LightPath Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of LightPath Technologies

With a trading volume of 1,419,558, the price of LPTH is up by 1.19%, reaching $8.48.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 30 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for LightPath Technologies

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $7.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. continues to hold a Buy rating for LightPath Technologies, targeting a price of $8. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Lake Street keeps a Buy rating on LightPath Technologies with a target price of $7.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.