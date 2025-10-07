NextEra Energy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on NextEra Energy. Our analysis of options history for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) revealed 45 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 51% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 17 were puts, with a value of $3,521,072, and 28 were calls, valued at $2,310,996.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $125.0 for NextEra Energy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NextEra Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NextEra Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

NextEra Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $5.3 $5.15 $5.2 $75.00 $2.6M 302 5.0K NEE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $6.2 $6.05 $6.05 $90.00 $605.0K 3.1K 1.1K NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.75 $1.62 $1.72 $83.00 $256.0K 6 2.0K NEE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $15.35 $15.15 $15.15 $75.00 $166.6K 269 123 NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.15 $4.1 $4.1 $82.50 $142.6K 4.4K 556

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to over 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 36 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 37 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding NextEra Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

NextEra Energy's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 10,435,037, the NEE's price is up by 1.59%, now at $83.41.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 15 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About NextEra Energy

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $93.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on NextEra Energy with a target price of $95. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $92.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

