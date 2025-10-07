Spotlight on Galaxy Digital: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GLXY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 51 uncommon options trades for Galaxy Digital.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 29%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $219,027, and 44 are calls, for a total amount of $2,711,268.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.5 to $50.0 for Galaxy Digital over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Galaxy Digital's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Galaxy Digital's significant trades, within a strike price range of $7.5 to $50.0, over the past month.

Galaxy Digital 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GLXY CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $5.6 $5.3 $5.5 $37.50 $187.0K 4.7K 28 GLXY CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $33.0 $32.2 $33.0 $7.50 $158.4K 0 63 GLXY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.3 $10.0 $10.2 $35.00 $143.9K 9.8K 1.4K GLXY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.7 $4.5 $4.7 $50.00 $141.0K 3.5K 809 GLXY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.3 $10.1 $10.2 $35.00 $120.3K 9.8K 1.4K

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Inc is engaged in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Its digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. The company invest in and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing, meeting the growing demand for scalable energy and compute solutions in the U.S. It has three operating business segments, Digital Assets and Data Centers, along with a Treasury & Corporate segment.

Current Position of Galaxy Digital

With a trading volume of 9,250,261, the price of GLXY is up by 3.96%, reaching $40.38.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Galaxy Digital

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $38.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Galaxy Digital with a target price of $34. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Galaxy Digital with a target price of $42.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

