Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ADBE

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Adobe. Our analysis of options history for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) revealed 40 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $794,335, and 30 were calls, valued at $1,701,724.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $480.0 for Adobe over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Adobe's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Adobe's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $480.0 in the last 30 days.

Adobe Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $64.15 $63.9 $63.9 $350.00 $255.6K 344 86 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $14.4 $14.1 $14.1 $300.00 $211.5K 1.6K 155 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/14/25 $15.1 $14.0 $14.0 $345.00 $168.0K 5 120 ADBE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $38.85 $38.15 $38.54 $370.00 $146.4K 430 37 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $64.6 $64.0 $64.0 $350.00 $128.0K 344 6

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Adobe, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Adobe's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,893,053, the ADBE's price is down by -1.06%, now at $346.44.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Adobe

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $425.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Adobe with a target price of $465. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Adobe with a target price of $405. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $450. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Adobe, maintaining a target price of $375. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Adobe, maintaining a target price of $430.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Adobe, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.