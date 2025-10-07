10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/10/25 $145.00 $37.0K 2.4K 4.2K BAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $55.00 $99.5K 699 1.6K C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $105.00 $100.5K 1.0K 1.2K COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $2.50 $185.3K 470 756 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $595.00 $97.2K 133 554 PYPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $70.00 $48.0K 1.7K 156 JEF PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $55.00 $32.0K 111 94 SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.00 $157.1K 2.1K 81 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $780.00 $30.3K 80 56 UPST PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $100.00 $122.1K 601 25

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 2454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 186 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.5K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 699 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1666 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.5K, with a price of $1005.0 per contract. There were 1048 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1236 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 73 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $185.3K, with a price of $37065.0 per contract. There were 470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 756 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MA (NYSE:MA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $595.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.2K, with a price of $2860.0 per contract. There were 133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 554 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 437 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 1754 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JEF (NYSE:JEF), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 164 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 94 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $341.0 per contract. There were 111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 94 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 101 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $157.1K, with a price of $2619.0 per contract. There were 2174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS (NYSE:GS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 618 day(s) on June 17, 2027. Parties traded 3 contract(s) at a $780.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $10115.0 per contract. There were 80 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.1K, with a price of $4885.0 per contract. There were 601 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.