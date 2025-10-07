A Closer Look at Zscaler's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Zscaler.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $130,660, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $420,235.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $245.0 and $320.0 for Zscaler, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Zscaler's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Zscaler's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $245.0 to $320.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Zscaler Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $84.3 $83.4 $83.4 $290.00 $125.1K 3 1 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $25.45 $24.15 $24.2 $267.50 $99.2K 84 41 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $61.25 $60.0 $60.0 $300.00 $48.0K 456 2 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $66.85 $66.35 $66.35 $320.00 $46.4K 25 25 ZS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $76.3 $73.6 $74.76 $260.00 $37.3K 21 5

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Zscaler, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Zscaler's Current Market Status

With a volume of 850,985, the price of ZS is down 0.0% at $305.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Expert Opinions on Zscaler

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $350.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Zscaler, targeting a price of $350.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

