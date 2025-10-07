Looking At Starbucks's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SBUX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Starbucks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $734,494, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $562,267.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $115.0 for Starbucks over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Starbucks options trades today is 5038.21 with a total volume of 32,771.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Starbucks's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Starbucks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.45 $6.3 $6.3 $70.00 $252.0K 4.3K 154 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.1 $10.95 $10.95 $85.00 $164.2K 958 161 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.45 $6.3 $6.35 $70.00 $142.9K 4.3K 554 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.35 $8.25 $8.35 $75.00 $111.0K 1.6K 178 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $6.45 $6.35 $6.45 $85.00 $96.7K 1.1K 462

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries at the end of March 2025. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Starbucks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,559,625, the price of SBUX is down -0.47% at $81.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Starbucks

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $95.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from TD Cowen lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $95.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Starbucks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.