A Closer Look at Seagate Technology Hldgs's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Seagate Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with STX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 63 uncommon options trades for Seagate Technology Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $1,723,555, and 36 are calls, for a total amount of $2,618,544.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $115.0 to $330.0 for Seagate Technology Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Seagate Technology Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Seagate Technology Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

Seagate Technology Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $6.5 $6.4 $6.5 $230.00 $267.8K 1.2K 982 STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $6.5 $6.4 $6.5 $230.00 $209.9K 1.2K 510 STX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $12.2 $11.9 $12.2 $240.00 $197.6K 337 118 STX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $3.8 $3.5 $3.7 $225.00 $148.4K 91 429 STX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $16.7 $16.3 $16.7 $220.00 $125.2K 133 240

About Seagate Technology Hldgs

Seagate Technology is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

In light of the recent options history for Seagate Technology Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Seagate Technology Hldgs's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 4,406,050, the STX's price is down by -7.69%, now at $224.16.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days.

Expert Opinions on Seagate Technology Hldgs

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $247.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Seagate Technology Hldgs, targeting a price of $215. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Bernstein lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $250. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $265. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $250. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Seagate Technology Hldgs, targeting a price of $255.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Seagate Technology Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.