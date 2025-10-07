Check Out What Whales Are Doing With IBM

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on IBM. Our analysis of options history for IBM (NYSE:IBM) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $4,896,437, and 9 were calls, valued at $415,538.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $230.0 to $325.0 for IBM during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IBM's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IBM's whale activity within a strike price range from $230.0 to $325.0 in the last 30 days.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $16.2 $15.65 $16.0 $300.00 $4.8M 75 3.0K IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $17.15 $16.85 $17.08 $300.00 $104.4K 75 3.4K IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.0 $8.8 $9.0 $320.00 $72.0K 722 91 IBM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.25 $5.0 $5.09 $270.00 $67.5K 2.9K 141 IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $8.6 $6.8 $6.75 $290.00 $67.5K 852 108

About IBM

Incorporated in 1911, International Business Machines, or IBM, is one of the oldest technology companies in the world. It provides software, IT consulting services, and hardware to help business customers modernize their technology workflows. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. IBM's products, including Red Hat, watsonx, and mainframes, handle some of the world's most important data workloads in areas like finance and retail.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding IBM, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of IBM

With a volume of 1,532,158, the price of IBM is up 3.74% at $300.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On IBM

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $280.0.

An analyst from Bernstein has revised its rating downward to Market Perform, adjusting the price target to $280.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.