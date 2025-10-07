Smart Money Is Betting Big In AVGO Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AVGO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Broadcom.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 59%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $591,025, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $921,784.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $450.0 for Broadcom during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Broadcom options trades today is 4082.71 with a total volume of 2,337.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Broadcom's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $450.0 over the last 30 days.

Broadcom 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $71.25 $70.35 $70.95 $340.00 $276.7K 22 0 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $35.05 $34.5 $34.7 $330.00 $173.5K 25.3K 0 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $37.35 $37.25 $37.25 $330.00 $111.7K 2.9K 66 AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/14/25 $19.5 $18.85 $19.22 $340.00 $96.1K 80 0 AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $11.35 $11.1 $11.35 $335.00 $95.3K 702 127

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Present Market Standing of Broadcom

With a volume of 1,949,241, the price of AVGO is down -0.3% at $334.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Broadcom

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $406.25.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Macquarie downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $420. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Broadcom, maintaining a target price of $420. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Broadcom, maintaining a target price of $410. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Argus Research keeps a Buy rating on Broadcom with a target price of $375.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Broadcom with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.