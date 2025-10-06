Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BWXT Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on BWX Technologies. Our analysis of options history for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $52,640, and 12 were calls, valued at $821,938.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $210.0 for BWX Technologies over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for BWX Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across BWX Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $105.0 to $210.0, over the past month.

BWX Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BWXT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $36.5 $34.4 $34.3 $165.00 $257.2K 192 83 BWXT CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $21.9 $20.2 $21.25 $190.00 $212.5K 150 115 BWXT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $28.1 $26.6 $27.0 $170.00 $54.0K 968 40 BWXT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $5.3 $4.9 $4.9 $195.00 $44.1K 219 176 BWXT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/20/26 $35.5 $33.1 $33.1 $195.00 $43.0K 0 26

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Inc is a specialty manufacturer and service provider of nuclear components, operating in two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment produces naval nuclear reactors and fuel for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, while the Commercial Operations segment designs and manufactures commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, reactor components, and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of spent nuclear fuel and other high-level nuclear waste. The majority of the company's revenue comes from Government Operations, with sales principally in the United States, Canada, and other regions.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with BWX Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

BWX Technologies's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,044,931, the price of BWXT is up by 1.78%, reaching $189.97.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

Expert Opinions on BWX Technologies

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $205.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $205.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.