Smart Money Is Betting Big In XYZ Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block.

Looking at options history for Block (NYSE:XYZ) we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $598,496 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,118,100.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $110.0 for Block during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Block's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Block's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Block Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XYZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $7.0 $6.9 $7.0 $85.00 $230.3K 520 72 XYZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $7.0 $6.75 $6.75 $80.00 $202.5K 8.2K 300 XYZ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $7.8 $7.55 $7.55 $110.00 $151.0K 777 200 XYZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $17.25 $16.55 $16.6 $100.00 $142.7K 98 87 XYZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $12.15 $11.9 $11.99 $95.00 $119.9K 489 102

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2024, Square's payment volume was almost USD 250 million.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Block, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Block

With a volume of 3,666,828, the price of XYZ is up 1.46% at $78.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Block

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $80.0.

* An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Block with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.