Decoding Diamondback Energy's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Diamondback Energy. Our analysis of options history for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $305,733, and 6 were calls, valued at $229,270.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $165.0 for Diamondback Energy over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Diamondback Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Diamondback Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $130.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Diamondback Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FANG PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $13.9 $13.1 $13.3 $145.00 $239.4K 0 180 FANG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $14.8 $13.1 $14.07 $165.00 $70.3K 2 50 FANG CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $17.6 $17.3 $17.3 $150.00 $41.5K 0 24 FANG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $27.2 $26.5 $26.5 $160.00 $37.1K 203 14 FANG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $30.7 $29.3 $30.4 $130.00 $30.4K 50 30

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin. At the end of 2024, the company reported net proven reserves of 3.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged about 598,000 barrels per day in 2024, at a ratio of 56% oil, 23% natural gas liquids, and 21% natural gas.

Diamondback Energy's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,875,120, with FANG's price down by -1.96%, positioned at $144.57.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 28 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Diamondback Energy

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $175.5.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Diamondback Energy, maintaining a target price of $175. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Diamondback Energy with a target price of $176.

