Looking At Amazon.com's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMZN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 145 extraordinary options activities for Amazon.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 39% bearish. Among these notable options, 37 are puts, totaling $3,551,125, and 108 are calls, amounting to $9,809,983.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $105.0 to $320.0 for Amazon.com over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $8.05 $7.95 $8.03 $230.00 $1.3M 21.0K 3.3K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $10.0 $9.9 $10.0 $225.00 $600.0K 14.0K 2.3K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $10.15 $10.05 $10.13 $225.00 $455.8K 14.0K 2.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.35 $5.3 $5.35 $240.00 $401.2K 26.9K 9.6K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $38.0 $37.7 $37.93 $240.00 $242.6K 881 236

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In light of the recent options history for Amazon.com, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 30,298,411, with AMZN's price up by 0.93%, positioned at $221.55.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On Amazon.com

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $275.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $275. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Mizuho lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $300. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $270. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $250. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Wells Fargo upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $280.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Amazon.com, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.