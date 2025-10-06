Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ACN

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Accenture (NYSE:ACN), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ACN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Accenture. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 30% bullish and 53% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $29,250, and 12 calls, totaling $917,870.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $190.0 to $340.0 for Accenture over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Accenture options trades today is 521.78 with a total volume of 990.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Accenture's big money trades within a strike price range of $190.0 to $340.0 over the last 30 days.

Accenture Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $5.7 $5.2 $5.22 $340.00 $158.2K 967 300 ACN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $50.6 $50.0 $50.0 $250.00 $100.0K 20 100 ACN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $49.8 $48.8 $49.8 $250.00 $99.6K 20 120 ACN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $49.5 $49.0 $49.0 $250.00 $98.0K 20 40 ACN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $49.3 $48.8 $48.8 $250.00 $97.6K 20 80

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading IT services firm that provides consulting, system integration, and business process outsourcing to enterprises around the world. Customers of Accenture come from a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture is the world's largest professional services company by headcount with around 800,000 employees in over 120 countries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Accenture, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Accenture's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 2,030,704, the price of ACN is up by 0.56%, reaching $246.7.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 73 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Accenture

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $302.8.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Accenture with a target price of $305. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Accenture, targeting a price of $270. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $280. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Accenture, maintaining a target price of $350. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Accenture, targeting a price of $309.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Accenture options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.