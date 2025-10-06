Marvell Tech Unusual Options Activity For October 06

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRVL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 118 extraordinary options activities for Marvell Tech. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 34 are puts, totaling $2,269,152, and 84 are calls, amounting to $7,456,355.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $120.0 for Marvell Tech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marvell Tech's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marvell Tech's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $17.95 $17.8 $17.94 $75.00 $1.7M 14.8K 1.0K MRVL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $18.05 $17.95 $18.0 $75.00 $450.0K 14.8K 1.2K MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.55 $4.5 $4.55 $85.00 $274.9K 1.9K 2.1K MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.15 $3.1 $3.15 $120.00 $234.4K 3.9K 899 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.25 $100.00 $197.0K 6.6K 2.3K

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Marvell Tech, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Marvell Tech

Currently trading with a volume of 12,541,691, the MRVL's price is up by 3.49%, now at $89.22.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days.

Expert Opinions on Marvell Tech

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $90.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $95. * An analyst from TD Cowen has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $85.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Marvell Tech options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.