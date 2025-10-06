Decoding ZIM Integrated Shipping's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in ZIM usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for ZIM Integrated Shipping. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 25% being bullish and 75% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $622,814, and there was a single call, worth $39,240.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $11.66 to $16.66 for ZIM Integrated Shipping over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ZIM Integrated Shipping options trades today is 6104.17 with a total volume of 8,100.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ZIM Integrated Shipping's big money trades within a strike price range of $11.66 to $16.66 over the last 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.7 $3.6 $3.7 $16.66 $259.0K 11.3K 719 ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.86 $1.71 $1.82 $14.16 $129.5K 6.2K 1.2K ZIM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.86 $1.83 $1.83 $14.16 $52.7K 6.2K 497 ZIM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $3.4 $3.15 $3.22 $15.00 $51.5K 714 0 ZIM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $0.43 $0.4 $0.43 $12.00 $51.5K 4.3K 1.2K

About ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ZIM Integrated Shipping, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of ZIM Integrated Shipping

With a volume of 3,292,462, the price of ZIM is down -3.06% at $13.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Expert Opinions on ZIM Integrated Shipping

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $10.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Underweight rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping, maintaining a target price of $10.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ZIM Integrated Shipping options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.