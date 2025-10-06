Behind the Scenes of Union Pacific's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in UNP often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Union Pacific. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 12% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $135,750, and 7 calls, totaling $572,065.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $220.0 to $260.0 for Union Pacific over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Union Pacific's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Union Pacific's significant trades, within a strike price range of $220.0 to $260.0, over the past month.

Union Pacific Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $18.3 $17.9 $18.22 $220.00 $227.8K 1.3K 136 UNP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $11.3 $10.9 $10.92 $245.00 $135.7K 54 125 UNP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $16.8 $15.0 $15.9 $260.00 $84.2K 180 72 UNP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $16.7 $15.0 $15.9 $260.00 $77.9K 180 127 UNP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $16.6 $14.9 $16.0 $260.00 $64.0K 180 167

About Union Pacific

Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific is the largest public railroad in North America. Operating on more than 30,000 miles of track in the western two thirds of the US, Union Pacific generated $24 billion of revenue in 2024 by hauling coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agriculture goods, chemicals, fertilizers, and automotive goods. Union Pacific owns about one fourth of Mexican railroad Ferromex and historically derives roughly 10% of its revenue hauling freight to and from Mexico.

Union Pacific's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 857,492, the UNP's price is up by 0.3%, now at $237.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 17 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Union Pacific

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $250.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $272. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $253. * An analyst from Citigroup has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $251. * An analyst from Loop Capital has elevated its stance to Hold, setting a new price target at $227.

