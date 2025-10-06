What the Options Market Tells Us About ASML Holding

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ASML usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 97 extraordinary options activities for ASML Holding. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 24% bearish. Among these notable options, 26 are puts, totaling $2,377,015, and 71 are calls, amounting to $4,184,201.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $700.0 to $1500.0 for ASML Holding over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for ASML Holding's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across ASML Holding's significant trades, within a strike price range of $700.0 to $1500.0, over the past month.

ASML Holding Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/27 $72.4 $69.9 $72.4 $800.00 $231.6K 179 39 ASML PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $482.3 $470.2 $480.13 $1500.00 $192.0K 0 8 ASML CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $74.0 $73.1 $73.49 $1100.00 $146.9K 1.0K 4 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $277.8 $273.7 $277.8 $1260.00 $111.1K 0 4 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $111.3 $111.0 $111.0 $1060.00 $111.0K 11 0

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in manufacturing semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 703,820, the ASML's price is up by 1.9%, now at $1051.82.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 9 days.

What The Experts Say On ASML Holding

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1175.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $1175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ASML Holding, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.