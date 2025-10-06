Centene's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Centene (NYSE:CNC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CNC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Centene. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $130,215, and 10 are calls, amounting to $768,110.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $17.5 to $50.0 for Centene over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Centene's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Centene's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.5 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Centene Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CNC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.7 $6.5 $6.7 $35.00 $268.0K 10.5K 10 CNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $2.55 $2.5 $2.5 $39.00 $124.7K 359 487 CNC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.0 $14.7 $14.7 $27.50 $117.6K 5.0K 82 CNC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $0.9 $0.85 $0.9 $37.00 $66.1K 228 22 CNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $7.8 $7.7 $7.8 $35.00 $52.2K 1.5K 49

About Centene

Centene is a managed care organization that focuses on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. Centene served 22 million medical members as of December 2024, mostly in Medicaid (about 60% of membership), the individual exchanges (about 20%), and Medicare (about 5%). The company also has a military contract and provides Medicare Part D pharmaceutical plans.

In light of the recent options history for Centene, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Centene

Trading volume stands at 3,118,567, with CNC's price up by 0.13%, positioned at $38.75.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 23 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Centene

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $37.0.

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Centene, maintaining a target price of $35. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Centene with a target price of $39.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.