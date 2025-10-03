What the Options Market Tells Us About Hewlett Packard

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Hewlett Packard. Our analysis of options history for Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 69% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $57,412, and 11 were calls, valued at $940,407.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $21.0 to $29.0 for Hewlett Packard over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Hewlett Packard's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Hewlett Packard's significant trades, within a strike price range of $21.0 to $29.0, over the past month.

Hewlett Packard Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.77 $0.64 $0.73 $29.00 $292.0K 753 441 HPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.92 $1.89 $1.92 $24.00 $144.0K 11.3K 751 HPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.82 $0.8 $0.82 $29.00 $122.5K 753 6.1K HPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.98 $1.95 $1.98 $25.00 $118.4K 15.1K 651 HPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.5 $1.47 $1.5 $24.00 $75.0K 30.3K 504

About Hewlett Packard

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure.

In light of the recent options history for Hewlett Packard, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Hewlett Packard Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 13,037,125, with HPE's price down by -0.2%, positioned at $24.43.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 62 days.

Expert Opinions on Hewlett Packard

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $26.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

