Behind the Scenes of FuelCell Energy's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in FCEL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for FuelCell Energy. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 44% bullish and 55% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $37,680, and 8 calls, totaling $312,525.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $6.0 to $11.0 for FuelCell Energy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in FuelCell Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to FuelCell Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $6.0 to $11.0 over the preceding 30 days.

FuelCell Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCEL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $1.75 $1.59 $1.75 $8.00 $69.8K 451 400 FCEL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $4.6 $4.5 $4.52 $6.00 $45.0K 686 102 FCEL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.26 $1.25 $1.26 $11.00 $37.6K 0 351 FCEL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.37 $1.25 $1.25 $10.00 $37.5K 247 602 FCEL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.3 $1.1 $1.25 $10.00 $37.5K 247 302

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Inc is a fuel-cell power company. FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel cell products and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It serves various industries such as Industrial, Wastewater treatment, Commercial and Hospitality, Data centers and Communications, Education and Healthcare, and others. Geographically, the company operates in USA, South Korea, Europe and Canada. Majority of revenue is from USA and South Korea.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding FuelCell Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of FuelCell Energy

Trading volume stands at 7,345,580, with FCEL's price up by 2.76%, positioned at $8.92.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 76 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About FuelCell Energy

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $9.62.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for FuelCell Energy, targeting a price of $7. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Hold rating for FuelCell Energy, targeting a price of $12.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for FuelCell Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.