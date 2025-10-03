Spotlight on Take-Two Interactive: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTWO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Take-Two Interactive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $55,550, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $341,330.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $240.0 to $370.0 for Take-Two Interactive over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Take-Two Interactive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Take-Two Interactive's whale trades within a strike price range from $240.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.6 $4.3 $4.6 $290.00 $178.4K 52 484 TTWO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $9.0 $8.6 $9.0 $250.00 $45.0K 389 50 TTWO CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.5 $290.00 $36.4K 52 86 TTWO PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $7.5 $7.4 $7.5 $240.00 $30.0K 202 85 TTWO CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $28.1 $27.8 $27.8 $240.00 $27.8K 194 16

About Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games, with labels including Rockstar, 2K, and Zynga. Grand Theft Auto is the firm's biggest franchise, accounting for about 30% of total sales for the past decade. NBA 2K is the industry's dominant basketball video game, with Take-Two releasing a new version annually. Other notable franchises include Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, and Civilization. Typically, more than three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales. Since acquiring Zynga in 2022, mobile makes up about half of total sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Take-Two Interactive, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Take-Two Interactive

With a trading volume of 725,870, the price of TTWO is up by 0.21%, reaching $257.48.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 33 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Take-Two Interactive

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $272.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from CICC lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $272.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Take-Two Interactive, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.