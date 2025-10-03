This Is What Whales Are Betting On Core Scientific

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CORZ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 options trades for Core Scientific.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 71% bullish and 28%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $39,050, and 27, calls, for a total amount of $2,955,217.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $8.0 to $22.0 for Core Scientific during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Core Scientific's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Core Scientific's whale trades within a strike price range from $8.0 to $22.0 in the last 30 days.

Core Scientific Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.6 $4.4 $4.4 $15.00 $437.1K 81.4K 1.0K CORZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.15 $4.05 $4.13 $15.00 $413.0K 15.1K 1.0K CORZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.17 $15.00 $277.3K 15.1K 2.0K CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.2 $4.05 $4.2 $15.00 $275.5K 15.1K 3.0K CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.4 $2.31 $2.4 $19.00 $197.7K 6.7K 851

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in designing, building and operating digital infrastructure for high-performance computing. The business operates in three operating segments; Digital Asset Self-Mining, consisting of performing digital asset mining for the own account, Digital Asset Hosted Mining, consisting of providing hosting services to third parties for digital asset mining, and HPC Hosting, consisting of providing hosting services to third parties for graphics processing unit (GPU) based HPC hosting operations. The majority of revenue is derived from the Digital Asset Self-Mining Segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Core Scientific, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Core Scientific Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 4,682,451, the price of CORZ is down by -0.44%, reaching $18.02.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 33 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Core Scientific

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $18.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Neutral rating on Core Scientific with a target price of $18.

