10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLUG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.50 $82.1K 13.2K 11.7K NNE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $32.00 $39.6K 3.1K 1.1K JOBY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $20.00 $26.7K 14.1K 931 EOSE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $26.0K 5.5K 892 GRAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $26.1K 91.0K 865 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $55.00 $28.8K 4.0K 565 AMPX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $12.00 $70.5K 921 175 KTOS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/15/26 $100.00 $102.9K 31 102 SSYS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $7.50 $30.8K 538 72 UNP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $250.00 $35.2K 343 43

• For PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 258 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 706 contract(s) at a $4.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.1K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 13230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NNE (NASDAQ:NNE), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $1320.0 per contract. There were 3169 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JOBY (NYSE:JOBY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 105 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 14183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 931 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 105 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $217.0 per contract. There were 5579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 892 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GRAB (NASDAQ:GRAB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 91029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 865 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 77 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $961.0 per contract. There were 4045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 565 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMPX (NYSE:AMPX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.5K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 921 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KTOS (NASDAQ:KTOS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 224 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.9K, with a price of $2145.0 per contract. There were 31 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SSYS (NASDAQ:SSYS), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNP (NYSE:UNP), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 343 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

