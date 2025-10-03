This Is What Whales Are Betting On Quantum Computing

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with QUBT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 40 uncommon options trades for Quantum Computing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $966,321, and 30 are calls, for a total amount of $2,303,803.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $40.0 for Quantum Computing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Quantum Computing's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Quantum Computing's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Quantum Computing Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QUBT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.5 $3.3 $3.4 $23.00 $592.9K 294 1.8K QUBT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/03/25 $1.15 $1.1 $1.1 $21.00 $489.1K 8.3K 4.8K QUBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.25 $2.15 $2.33 $25.00 $141.6K 14.3K 3.1K QUBT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $5.2 $5.1 $5.18 $30.00 $129.5K 949 110 QUBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.0 $1.85 $2.0 $25.00 $115.8K 14.3K 2.1K

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc is an integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines to the world today. Its products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technologies and products offer capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Quantum Computing, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Quantum Computing Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 86,160,180, the QUBT's price is up by 27.58%, now at $25.49.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 33 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Quantum Computing

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $32.0.

* An analyst from Ascendiant Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Quantum Computing, which currently sits at a price target of $40. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Lake Street downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $24.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Quantum Computing, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.