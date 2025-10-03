A Closer Look at Tempus AI's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Tempus AI. Our analysis of options history for Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) revealed 48 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $86,550, and 46 were calls, valued at $4,022,345.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $65.0 and $135.0 for Tempus AI, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Tempus AI stands at 3091.96, with a total volume reaching 12,855.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Tempus AI, situated within the strike price corridor from $65.0 to $135.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Tempus AI Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $10.2 $9.6 $10.2 $130.00 $296.8K 36 294 TEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $5.8 $5.2 $5.5 $105.00 $275.0K 2.6K 500 TEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $27.4 $26.3 $26.56 $70.00 $265.6K 444 851 TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $26.8 $26.3 $26.37 $70.00 $263.7K 444 1.1K TEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $15.5 $15.3 $15.5 $85.00 $155.0K 1.9K 131

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Tempus AI, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Tempus AI Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,666,125, the price of TEM is up 4.14% at $93.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Tempus AI

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $96.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. keeps a Buy rating on Tempus AI with a target price of $98. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Tempus AI with a target price of $95.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.