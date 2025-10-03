Johnson & Johnson's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JNJ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Johnson & Johnson.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $211,595, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $678,037.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $210.0 for Johnson & Johnson during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Johnson & Johnson options trades today is 3589.54 with a total volume of 2,883.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Johnson & Johnson's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $9.2 $8.9 $8.95 $185.00 $154.8K 2.8K 250 JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.25 $5.05 $5.05 $190.00 $129.2K 658 321 JNJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.05 $5.05 $5.05 $190.00 $82.3K 658 565 JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/17/26 $4.9 $4.05 $4.9 $210.00 $63.2K 239 129 JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.6 $10.55 $10.55 $185.00 $52.7K 4.4K 85

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: innovative medicine and medtech. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. After restructurings in 2023-24, the drug division focuses on three main therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, and neurology. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Johnson & Johnson, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Johnson & Johnson

With a trading volume of 2,197,177, the price of JNJ is up by 1.92%, reaching $189.56.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 11 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Johnson & Johnson

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $204.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Johnson & Johnson with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.