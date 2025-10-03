Merck & Co's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Merck & Co. Our analysis of options history for Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $512,555, and 12 were calls, valued at $590,682.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $100.0 for Merck & Co over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Merck & Co's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Merck & Co's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Merck & Co Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.8 $3.4 $3.4 $90.00 $170.0K 10.3K 506 MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $89.00 $97.8K 88 326 MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.3 $90.00 $86.0K 10.3K 563 MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $7.2 $7.05 $7.05 $85.00 $59.2K 465 94 MRK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $12.1 $10.9 $11.5 $100.00 $57.5K 1.5K 125

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform, led by Keytruda, is a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business aimed at preventing pediatric diseases, as well as Gardasil for human papillomavirus. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, 47% of the company's sales are generated from US human health (pharmaceuticals and vaccines).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Merck & Co, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Merck & Co

Trading volume stands at 3,155,662, with MRK's price up by 1.24%, positioned at $90.62.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 27 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Merck & Co

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $90.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Berenberg downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $90.

