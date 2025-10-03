Spotlight on Eli Lilly: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Eli Lilly. Our analysis of options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $398,736, and 12 were calls, valued at $558,657.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $520.0 to $1180.0 for Eli Lilly during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly's whale activity within a strike price range from $520.0 to $1180.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $16.0 $13.9 $14.66 $600.00 $221.8K 2.0K 150 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $13.95 $13.25 $13.95 $830.00 $139.5K 676 104 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $21.95 $19.9 $19.9 $825.00 $59.7K 534 32 LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $46.8 $46.8 $46.8 $820.00 $51.5K 406 0 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $251.1 $248.65 $251.1 $600.00 $50.2K 103 2

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Current Position of Eli Lilly

With a volume of 334,967, the price of LLY is up 0.25% at $821.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Eli Lilly

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $967.67.

* An analyst from Berenberg downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $830. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $1023. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $1050.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

