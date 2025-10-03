Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TSLA Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TSLA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 437 extraordinary options activities for Tesla. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 238 are puts, totaling $14,919,244, and 199 are calls, amounting to $20,422,286.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $400.0 to $960.0 for Tesla over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Tesla stands at 9585.58, with a total volume reaching 5,302,600.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Tesla, situated within the strike price corridor from $400.0 to $960.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Tesla 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.26 $435.00 $1.0M 8.2K 44.7K TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $3.05 $2.99 $3.0 $435.00 $186.0K 8.2K 40.9K TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $18.65 $18.5 $18.58 $500.00 $185.7K 66.6K 6.4K TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $2.95 $2.93 $2.95 $435.00 $181.1K 8.2K 45.4K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $2.74 $2.68 $2.71 $435.00 $167.4K 8.2K 36.8K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Tesla, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Tesla

Trading volume stands at 14,127,446, with TSLA's price up by 0.91%, positioned at $439.95.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 19 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Tesla

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $460.0.

* An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $435. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Tesla, targeting a price of $600. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $500. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $355. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $410.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Tesla options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.