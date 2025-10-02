SanDisk Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on SanDisk.

Looking at options history for SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) we detected 45 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $677,703 and 33, calls, for a total amount of $2,776,821.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $160.0 for SanDisk during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of SanDisk stands at 449.79, with a total volume reaching 10,485.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in SanDisk, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $160.0, throughout the last 30 days.

SanDisk Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNDK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $33.2 $31.7 $32.75 $120.00 $327.2K 192 216 SNDK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $5.8 $4.7 $5.4 $130.00 $235.8K 2.2K 945 SNDK CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $31.7 $31.0 $31.21 $120.00 $218.4K 192 287 SNDK CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $20.0 $20.0 $20.0 $110.00 $208.0K 249 105 SNDK CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $32.7 $32.0 $32.1 $120.00 $192.6K 192 348

About SanDisk

Sandisk is one of the five largest suppliers of NAND flash memory semiconductors globally. Sandisk is vertically integrated, producing substantially all of its flash chips at manufacturing sites across Japan via a joint-venture framework with Kioxia. Sandisk then repackages most of its chips into SSDs for consumer electronics, external storage, or cloud storage. Sandisk was formerly a piece of Western Digital for nine years (after being acquired in 2016) and was spun off as an independent company in 2025.

In light of the recent options history for SanDisk, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of SanDisk

Currently trading with a volume of 8,338,738, the SNDK's price is up by 2.54%, now at $124.2.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for SanDisk

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $108.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SanDisk, which currently sits at a price target of $85. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SanDisk, which currently sits at a price target of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on SanDisk with a target price of $125. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on SanDisk, maintaining a target price of $125. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for SanDisk, targeting a price of $125.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for SanDisk with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.