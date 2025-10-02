Smart Money Is Betting Big In TGT Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Target. Our analysis of options history for Target (NYSE:TGT) revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $1,162,163, and 18 were calls, valued at $959,193.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $160.0 for Target, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $27.65 $27.1 $27.65 $105.00 $384.3K 16 150 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $41.4 $41.35 $41.35 $130.00 $310.1K 3.5K 150 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $20.05 $18.65 $18.75 $90.00 $281.2K 156 168 TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/14/25 $5.0 $4.8 $4.8 $88.00 $157.9K 0 329 TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $1.62 $1.53 $1.53 $160.00 $114.7K 270 750

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,900 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast footprint is concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to appeal to a more affluent consumer base.

In light of the recent options history for Target, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Target

Trading volume stands at 6,097,978, with TGT's price down by -0.22%, positioned at $88.94.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Target

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $89.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Target, maintaining a target price of $83. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Target, targeting a price of $105. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wolfe Research lowers its rating to Underperform with a new price target of $80.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Target options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.