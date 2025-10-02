Dave Unusual Options Activity For October 02

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DAVE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Dave. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $980,400, and 11 are calls, amounting to $641,133.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $195.0 to $250.0 for Dave over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dave's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dave's whale trades within a strike price range from $195.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Dave Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAVE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $45.9 $42.1 $42.0 $250.00 $420.0K 1.1K 100 DAVE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $40.6 $37.9 $37.9 $240.00 $379.0K 915 101 DAVE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $18.7 $15.6 $15.0 $210.00 $150.0K 1.3K 100 DAVE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $14.3 $12.6 $12.6 $200.00 $66.7K 494 70 DAVE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $14.6 $12.6 $13.2 $200.00 $66.0K 494 458

About Dave

Dave Inc is a financial services company. It is engaged in offering banking app that offers its customers banking, financial insights, overdraft protection, building credit and finding side gigs.

In light of the recent options history for Dave, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Dave Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 399,225, with DAVE's price up by 2.31%, positioned at $201.91.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Dave

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $310.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Dave, targeting a price of $300. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $320.

