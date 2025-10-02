Looking At Nike's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Nike (NYSE:NKE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NKE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 45 extraordinary options activities for Nike. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $669,958, and 37 are calls, amounting to $2,674,485.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $125.0 for Nike over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Nike stands at 6189.03, with a total volume reaching 91,326.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Nike, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Nike Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.08 $2.01 $2.07 $75.00 $828.0K 14.8K 5.8K NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.0 $3.0 $3.0 $75.00 $300.0K 2.5K 1.2K NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $11.15 $11.0 $11.1 $80.00 $138.7K 459 125 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $8.95 $8.85 $8.85 $67.00 $119.6K 574 444 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.35 $4.2 $4.2 $80.00 $105.0K 16.2K 479

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Nike, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 17,933,472, the NKE's price is up by 0.26%, now at $74.4.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Nike

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $78.2.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $74. * In a positive move, an analyst from RBC Capital has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Nike, targeting a price of $65. * In a positive move, an analyst from Keybanc has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $90. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

