Behind the Scenes of Delta Air Lines's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DAL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Delta Air Lines. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $315,685, and 10 are calls, amounting to $656,348.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $39.0 and $65.0 for Delta Air Lines, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Delta Air Lines's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Delta Air Lines's significant trades, within a strike price range of $39.0 to $65.0, over the past month.

Delta Air Lines Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.75 $3.7 $3.75 $57.50 $150.0K 1.2K 3.8K DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.4 $9.3 $9.4 $50.00 $93.9K 6.4K 100 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.4 $9.3 $9.38 $50.00 $93.8K 6.4K 100 DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.55 $5.45 $5.55 $57.50 $83.2K 4.8K 17 DAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $5.25 $5.3 $57.50 $70.4K 4.8K 343

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

In light of the recent options history for Delta Air Lines, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Delta Air Lines's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,765,205, the DAL's price is up by 0.66%, now at $56.48.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Delta Air Lines

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $76.67.

* An analyst from Jefferies has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $70. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Delta Air Lines, targeting a price of $75. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Delta Air Lines with a target price of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

