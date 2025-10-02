Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on GILD Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GILD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Gilead Sciences.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $347,957, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $145,672.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $105.0 to $114.0 for Gilead Sciences over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Gilead Sciences's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Gilead Sciences's significant trades, within a strike price range of $105.0 to $114.0, over the past month.

Gilead Sciences Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GILD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.2 $105.00 $177.9K 2.4K 557 GILD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.3 $3.25 $3.25 $105.00 $102.5K 2.4K 1.0K GILD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.7 $3.55 $3.6 $109.00 $49.6K 16 181 GILD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.25 $3.15 $3.2 $105.00 $41.2K 2.4K 686 GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $1.48 $1.47 $1.47 $113.00 $34.1K 97 320

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat and prevent life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of newer combination regimens that remain standards of care. Gilead is also growing its presence in the oncology market via acquisitions, led by CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta/Tecartus (from Kite) and breast and bladder cancer therapy Trodelvy (from Immunomedics).

In light of the recent options history for Gilead Sciences, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Gilead Sciences Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 5,933,314, with GILD's price down by -0.81%, positioned at $110.25.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 34 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Gilead Sciences

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $145.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Gilead Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.