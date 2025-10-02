10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/03/25 $345.00 $46.6K 10.1K 5.9K BULL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $26.2K 27.3K 2.4K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $80.00 $55.5K 14.6K 1.9K GLXY CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $50.00 $136.0K 2.6K 770 DAVE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $200.00 $61.1K 494 685 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $28.00 $52.0K 7.0K 445 KLAR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/16/26 $22.50 $56.3K 18 325 HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $140.00 $47.2K 1.7K 305 XYZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $80.00 $45.6K 5.5K 289 BKKT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $50.00 $46.3K 0 213

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $2330.0 per contract. There were 10136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5936 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BULL (NASDAQ:BULL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 106 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 27344 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 14671 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1994 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLXY (NASDAQ:GLXY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 259 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.0K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 2623 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 770 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAVE (NASDAQ:DAVE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.1K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 685 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 7008 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KLAR (NYSE:KLAR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 379 day(s) on October 16, 2026. Parties traded 191 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.3K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 325 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $1182.0 per contract. There were 1745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XYZ (NYSE:XYZ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $461.0 per contract. There were 5534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 289 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BKKT (NYSE:BKKT), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.3K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

