10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/03/25 $350.00 $59.7K 19.5K 53.8K NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/10/25 $192.50 $25.0K 29.4K 23.1K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $162.50 $40.7K 16.5K 12.6K CRWV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $110.00 $35.8K 15.5K 7.2K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $35.50 $52.9K 3.1K 7.2K RGTI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $34.00 $30.0K 3.1K 6.5K ONDS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $17.00 $40.0K 88 3.8K CRCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/03/25 $140.00 $40.0K 2.9K 3.6K LTRX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.00 $100.6K 2.0K 2.4K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $287.50 $43.8K 1.5K 1.8K

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 196 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.7K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 19557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53864 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $192.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 29468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $815.0 per contract. There were 16543 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12663 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 358 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 15519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 697 contract(s) at a $35.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.9K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 3138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7242 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 3142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6581 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ONDS (NASDAQ:ONDS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 841 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 88 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3811 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRCL (NYSE:CRCL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $501.0 per contract. There were 2980 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3688 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LTRX (NASDAQ:LTRX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 766 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.6K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 2075 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $287.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $438.0 per contract. There were 1573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1868 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

