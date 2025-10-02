Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on SMR Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for NuScale Power.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $255,600, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,091,427.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $17.0 to $50.0 for NuScale Power during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NuScale Power's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NuScale Power's whale trades within a strike price range from $17.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

NuScale Power Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $12.0 $11.9 $12.0 $40.00 $223.2K 175 188 SMR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $14.95 $14.65 $14.95 $37.00 $112.1K 1.2K 80 SMR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $11.35 $10.8 $11.05 $30.00 $110.8K 2.9K 101 SMR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $22.0 $21.95 $21.95 $17.00 $109.7K 821 51 SMR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.5 $5.35 $5.42 $45.00 $108.5K 2.6K 209

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corp is redefining nuclear power through the development of proprietary and SMR technology that will deliver safe, scalable, cost-effective, and reliable carbon-free power. Its products are VOYGR Plants and E2 Centers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NuScale Power, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is NuScale Power Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,321,044, the price of SMR is up 5.07% at $38.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for NuScale Power

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $43.5.

* An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $34. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $35. * An analyst from Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $45. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NuScale Power, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

