Spotlight on Arqit Quantum: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ARQQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Arqit Quantum.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $171,600, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $183,088.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $60.0 for Arqit Quantum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Arqit Quantum options trades today is 208.25 with a total volume of 817.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Arqit Quantum's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Arqit Quantum 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARQQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $14.1 $13.1 $14.1 $30.00 $56.6K 287 60 ARQQ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $40.0 $36.4 $38.38 $60.00 $38.3K 3 10 ARQQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $7.3 $7.0 $7.2 $40.00 $36.0K 543 281 ARQQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $19.9 $18.0 $18.0 $35.00 $36.0K 0 60 ARQQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $20.6 $18.0 $18.0 $35.00 $36.0K 0 40

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc is a cybersecurity company that has pioneered a symmetric key agreement technology that makes the communications links of any networked device or data at rest secure against current and future forms of cyber attack - even an attack from a quantum computer. The company delivers its symmetric key agreement technology via its product SKA-Platform. The firm operates in one segment that is, the provision of cybersecurity services. The company operates and generates its revenue from UK.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Arqit Quantum, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Arqit Quantum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 607,138, the price of ARQQ is up 9.36% at $45.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Arqit Quantum

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $52.0.

