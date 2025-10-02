Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Snowflake

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SNOW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 40 extraordinary options activities for Snowflake. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $270,420, and 34 are calls, amounting to $3,056,534.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $170.0 to $340.0 for Snowflake during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Snowflake stands at 1555.07, with a total volume reaching 24,619.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Snowflake, situated within the strike price corridor from $170.0 to $340.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $21.4 $21.1 $21.1 $240.00 $844.0K 1.9K 441 SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $97.45 $96.85 $96.85 $180.00 $242.1K 1 50 SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $98.05 $96.55 $96.55 $180.00 $241.3K 1 25 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.2 $3.95 $4.15 $250.00 $207.1K 7.5K 2.3K SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $30.6 $30.4 $30.6 $300.00 $153.0K 1.2K 14

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a fully managed platform that consolidates data hosted on different public clouds for centralized analytics and governance. Snowflake's cloud-native architecture allows users to independently scale the compute and storage layers, providing customers with optimized performance at lower costs. The company's data lake and data warehouse products support a variety of use cases, including business analytics, data engineering, and artificial intelligence. Snowflake is widely used by Fortune 2000 companies in financial services, media, and retail sectors.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Snowflake, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Snowflake

Currently trading with a volume of 3,306,729, the SNOW's price is up by 1.58%, now at $234.2.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Snowflake

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $275.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $275.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Snowflake options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.