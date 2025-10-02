United Parcel Service's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for United Parcel Service.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $236,375, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $1,201,960.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $125.0 for United Parcel Service during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Parcel Service's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Parcel Service's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.16 $0.89 $0.91 $88.00 $168.4K 3.4K 2.3K UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $9.45 $9.4 $9.45 $85.00 $129.0K 3.0K 138 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.59 $1.51 $1.51 $100.00 $105.7K 14.8K 745 UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $7.35 $7.15 $7.3 $90.00 $101.1K 1.8K 427 UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.89 $2.88 $2.88 $90.00 $86.8K 6.1K 317

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue, while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

In light of the recent options history for United Parcel Service, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of United Parcel Service

With a trading volume of 4,524,034, the price of UPS is up by 0.39%, reaching $84.71.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 26 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for United Parcel Service

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $86.67.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Underperform rating for United Parcel Service, targeting a price of $81. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BMO Capital lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $96. * In a cautious move, an analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $83.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest United Parcel Service options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.