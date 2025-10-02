Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on PGY Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Pagaya Techs (NASDAQ:PGY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PGY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Pagaya Techs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $134,780, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $512,346.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $50.0 for Pagaya Techs during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pagaya Techs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pagaya Techs's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Pagaya Techs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PGY CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $4.9 $4.6 $4.8 $40.00 $143.5K 4.7K 314 PGY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.3 $10.9 $11.05 $35.00 $110.5K 1.8K 160 PGY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $10.0 $9.7 $9.87 $38.00 $98.6K 136 102 PGY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $12.3 $10.8 $11.13 $35.00 $67.1K 1.8K 60 PGY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $10.2 $9.8 $10.0 $40.00 $60.0K 1.1K 105

About Pagaya Techs

Pagaya Technologies Ltd is a financial technology company working to reshape the lending marketplace by using machine learning, data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven credit and analysis technology. It was built to provide a comprehensive solution to enable the credit industry to deliver customers a positive experience while simultaneously enhancing the broader credit ecosystem. Its proprietary API seamlessly integrates into its next-gen infrastructure network of partners to deliver a premium customer user experience and greater access to credit. The company generates majority of its revenue from United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Pagaya Techs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Pagaya Techs's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 2,775,244, the PGY's price is up by 1.99%, now at $30.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Pagaya Techs

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $48.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $48.

