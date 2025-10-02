Looking At Roblox's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RBLX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Roblox. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 61% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $309,456, and 6 are calls, amounting to $229,352.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $145.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Roblox's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Roblox's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $145.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $2.62 $2.53 $2.54 $139.00 $67.3K 131 487 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $15.4 $15.15 $15.4 $135.00 $64.6K 235 57 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $9.15 $9.0 $9.15 $140.00 $54.9K 596 62 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $1.8 $1.66 $1.8 $126.00 $54.0K 175 303 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $5.05 $4.65 $4.65 $131.00 $53.9K 71 116

About Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 110 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators—spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

In light of the recent options history for Roblox, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Roblox

With a volume of 1,893,864, the price of RBLX is up 0.4% at $134.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Roblox

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $168.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $173. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Roblox, maintaining a target price of $160. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $160. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $171. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Roblox with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.