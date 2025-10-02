This Is What Whales Are Betting On Agnico Eagle Mines

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AEM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Agnico Eagle Mines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 0% bullish and 100%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $65,480, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $674,770.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $175.0 for Agnico Eagle Mines over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Agnico Eagle Mines's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Agnico Eagle Mines's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $47.0 $46.5 $46.67 $125.00 $233.3K 103 90 AEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $46.9 $46.9 $46.9 $125.00 $187.2K 103 0 AEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $38.7 $38.0 $38.0 $160.00 $76.0K 109 20 AEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $92.1 $89.9 $90.64 $80.00 $54.3K 115 6 AEM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/10/25 $4.0 $3.7 $4.0 $170.00 $40.0K 195 20

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle is a gold miner with mines in Canada, Mexico, Finland, and Australia. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines online in rapid succession in the following years. It merged with Kirkland Lake Gold in 2022, acquiring the Detour Lake and Macassa mines in Canada along with the high-grade, low-cost Fosterville mine in Australia. It sold around 3.4 million gold ounces in 2024 and had about 15 years of gold reserves at end 2024. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions and bought the remaining 50% of its Canadian Malartic mine along with the Wasamac project and other assets from Yamana Gold in 2023.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Agnico Eagle Mines, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Agnico Eagle Mines Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 764,887, the AEM's price is up by 0.75%, now at $171.47.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

Expert Opinions on Agnico Eagle Mines

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $160.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Agnico Eagle Mines with a target price of $160.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.